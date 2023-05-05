Farmers raising awareness about importance of beef industry

STRUM (WQOW) - On the winding backroads of Strum, Wisconsin you'll find Leeza and Cody Kostka, owners of the Kostka Ranch. Using their 140 acres of land, they farm around 50 cattle.
"We've been here since 2019. I think the very first day we signed the papers I actually went out and bought my first cow," Leeza said.
Besides running the ranch, Leeza and Cody use social media to educate people about life on the farm.
One important lesson they document is the lifecycle of a cow.
"Educating consumers on you know where their meat comes from, how it gets to the end product, and all that stuff is super huge because people just think 'there's a hamburger in a store, well how did it get there," Leeza said. "So we teach people how it got there and the process that it takes to get there."
Other lessons include learning about the calving process and proper feeding techniques.
When they're not online, they're working with area 4-H groups.
"There's not huge numbers of generational kids coming up so if you can spark interest in one kid that decides they want to farm you're doing something right," Cody said.
With a number of family farms decreasing around the country, Leeza and Cody are proud to be in the beef industry. They hope younger generations will find the same passion and get inspired.
The Kostka's say they plan to highlight beef month all May with fun facts, videos and behind-the-scenes content on their farm. To learn more, the Kostka's are active on Instagram and can be found here or at @kostkaranch.