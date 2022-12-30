Final report released on Superior Husky Refinery explosion

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - After years of investigation, the final report and findings of the 2018 Husky Refinery Explosion in Superior have been released.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CBS) announced more details into how the incident happened, while the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit.
The CBS found two vessels in the FCC unit exploded, propelling metal fragments up to 1,000 feet away, puncturing a nearby asphalt storage tank. This ultimately spilled 17,000 barrels of hot asphalt that ignited and caused multiple fires.
"The accident injured 36 workers, caused roughly $550 million in damage to the facility and released 39,000 pounds of flammable hydrocarbon vapor into the air," read the news release from CBS. "Over 2,500 residents of the City of Superior were evacuated from their homes, and the City of Duluth, Minnesota, issued a shelter in place order."
The CSB’s report identifies six key safety issues. Click here to read the full report.