Fire danger high, or very high throughout Wisconsin this weekend

(WQOW) - With fire danger being high in every Wisconsin county on Friday, the DNR says burning is not allowed. Officials say they expect fire danger to remain high through the weekend.
The DNR wrote on their website that the increased fire danger is due to high temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation— which increases wildfire risk.
This is also the time of year Wisconsin enters it's peak fire risk season, with DNR officials saying their staff will be on alert this weekend, and will be especially monitoring high risk areas.
Officials added that with this weekend being the fishing opener and Mother's Day, there tends to be more fires as people gather outdoors. Campfires are allowed when there is a high fire danger, but it is discouraged, and extreme caution should be used.
There have been 235 wildfires that the DNR has responded to this year. Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.
To see what level of danger your county is at, click here.