Gene Jacob Cloud Jr. of Black River Falls missing for 10 years

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - It has been ten years since anyone is known to have seen Gene Jacob Cloud Jr.
According to Jackson County Sheriff's Office captain Nick Gray, Cloud was last seen on the morning of January 25, 2012. He was driving on County Highway O in the township of Millston when a sheriff's deputy saw his car slide into a ditch. Gray said the sheriff stopped to check on Cloud, see if he was okay, and then offered him a ride into town.
It was when the deputy asked Cloud for his drivers license that Cloud, who had a warrant on him, ran into the woods. The deputy called dispatch to let them know what was happening, and then followed Cloud into the woods, but lost sight of him.
Gray said that they attempted to track him, and were able to follow his footprints in the snow, but when the footprints reached a nearby highway they stopped.
The investigation into this missing persons case is still open, but Gray said they have exhausted every lead they have had. Their most recent lead came in October 2021 when unidentified remains that were found in New York City may have been Cloud, but investigators identified those remains as being someone else.
Cloud was 20 when he went missing and would be 30 today. He is Native American, 5'8, and was 140 pounds when he went missing. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office captain Nick Gray at 715-284-5357 or email at nick.gray@co.jackson.wi.us