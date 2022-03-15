Gov. Evers announces more than $50 million for Wisconsin law enforcement agencies

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced a more than $50 million investment in community safety on Tuesday.
The package contains investments throughout the criminal justice system, providing fund initiatives aimed at keeping Wisconsinites safe. That includes a $19 million law enforcement program for local and tribal agencies, as well as funding to alleviate a pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases, particularly in Milwaukee County.
Evers urged that violence is always preventable, and said violence is another public health crisis that deserves action.
Every local and tribal law enforcement agency in Wisconsin will receive funds.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Police Department will get nearly $300,000 in total. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Chippewa Falls Police Department will get around $120,000.
The money comes from funds given to Wisconsin via the American Rescue Plan Act.