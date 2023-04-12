 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, fire danger 'extreme' in most of Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Fire Danger 4/12

April 12, 2023

 Wisconsin DNR

(WQOW) - More than half of Wisconsin is under an extreme fire danger threat on Wednesday as warm temperatures and wind elevate the chances of wildfires in the state. 

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning in response to this threat, saying that this will let the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin National Guard receive needed suppression support. 

Support includes being able to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources, according to Evers. 

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Evers. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

According to the DNR, a red flag warning has been issued in many of the extreme fire danger counties. This warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. 

According to the executive order, all state agencies will assist as appropriate in potential wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts. 

