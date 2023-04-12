Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, fire danger 'extreme' in most of Wisconsin

(WQOW) - More than half of Wisconsin is under an extreme fire danger threat on Wednesday as warm temperatures and wind elevate the chances of wildfires in the state.
Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning in response to this threat, saying that this will let the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin National Guard receive needed suppression support.
Support includes being able to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources, according to Evers.
“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Evers. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”
According to the DNR, a red flag warning has been issued in many of the extreme fire danger counties. This warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires.
According to the executive order, all state agencies will assist as appropriate in potential wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.