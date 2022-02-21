Gov. Evers signs executive order, creates Blue Ribbon Commission for veterans

 Skip to main content
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.

A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers signs executive order, creates Blue Ribbon Commission for veterans

evers visit
Alyssa Lyons, WQOW

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - During the State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers announced $5 million in investments towards mental health support for members of Wisconsin's National Guard. And on Monday in Chippewa Falls, he took it a step further, signing an executive order to create the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to support those who have served. 

"This is a moral issue. Our nations' veterans have given so much in the service to their country," Evers said. 

The commission is the governor's latest initiative to tackle the hurdles veterans often face.

"The increased isolation, stress and economic uncertainty over the last couple of years has disproportionately affected Wisconsin's veterans," Evers said. "And in 2019, the veterans suicide rate in Wisconsin was significantly higher than the rate for the national general population'

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity aims to identify gaps in existing services, while reducing the number of obstacles veterans come in contact with in order to receive those same services.

"We can help reduce barriers to higher education, barriers to find employment and job training, and streamline the process for veterans who want to work in our workforce. We can help invest in housing security, more mental health supports and more substance abuse treatment," Evers said.

The executive order also ensures there is on-going funding towards the state's Veterans Trust Fund.

"These are all factors in ensuring our veterans who have committed and sacrifice so much for us are able to continue as productive civilian citizens of our communities," said James Bond, Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to the governors staff, the commission will begin appointing the committee in the coming weeks.

"The work will make it clear that their sacrifice is acknowledged and that their service is recognized, not just with words, but with actions that directly demonstrate our deep gratitude for their service," said Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary Designee, Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity would also be responsible for making recommendations to Evers to be included in the governor's next biennial budget proposal (2023-25).

