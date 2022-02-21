Gov. Evers signs executive order, creates Blue Ribbon Commission for veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - During the State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers announced $5 million in investments towards mental health support for members of Wisconsin's National Guard. And on Monday in Chippewa Falls, he took it a step further, signing an executive order to create the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to support those who have served.
"This is a moral issue. Our nations' veterans have given so much in the service to their country," Evers said.
The commission is the governor's latest initiative to tackle the hurdles veterans often face.
"The increased isolation, stress and economic uncertainty over the last couple of years has disproportionately affected Wisconsin's veterans," Evers said. "And in 2019, the veterans suicide rate in Wisconsin was significantly higher than the rate for the national general population'
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity aims to identify gaps in existing services, while reducing the number of obstacles veterans come in contact with in order to receive those same services.
"We can help reduce barriers to higher education, barriers to find employment and job training, and streamline the process for veterans who want to work in our workforce. We can help invest in housing security, more mental health supports and more substance abuse treatment," Evers said.
The executive order also ensures there is on-going funding towards the state's Veterans Trust Fund.
"These are all factors in ensuring our veterans who have committed and sacrifice so much for us are able to continue as productive civilian citizens of our communities," said James Bond, Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the governors staff, the commission will begin appointing the committee in the coming weeks.
"The work will make it clear that their sacrifice is acknowledged and that their service is recognized, not just with words, but with actions that directly demonstrate our deep gratitude for their service," said Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary Designee, Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity would also be responsible for making recommendations to Evers to be included in the governor's next biennial budget proposal (2023-25).