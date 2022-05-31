Gov. Evers to raise Pride Flag at the state Capitol for Pride Month

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers will raise the Progress Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol on June 1 to honor Pride Month.
Evers first ordered the Rainbow Pride Flag to fly over the east wing of the Capitol in 2019. That was the first time in state history. Since then, it's been flown over the Capitol each year for the month of June.
This year will be the first time the Progress Pride Flag will be raised. That flag was created to symbolize inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community. The Progress Pride Flag includes additional stripes forming a chevron pattern that represent LGBTQ individuals of color and the transgender community, as well as those who are living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.
The US flag and the Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the east wing flagpole. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the north wing flagpole as it does everyday.