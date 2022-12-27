Governor's office announces $5 million in rural transit funding

(WQOW) - Organizations and local governments providing transportation to rural seniors and people with disabilities will get a funding boost over the next five years.
The office of Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday how Wisconsin will distribute more than $5 million under the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.
“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones, or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite—regardless of their age, ability, or ZIP code—should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” said Gov. Evers. “For folks in our rural communities, we know that providing and having access to these essential services can often be a challenge. These grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support, and we are grateful for the additional boost provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
The combination of state and federal dollars will serve 44 agencies across Wisconsin. Click here to see the full list.