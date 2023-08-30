How to keep baby turtles safe after hatching

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - You might start seeing baby turtles on the roads or in your yard soon, so how can we protect these reptiles?
Andrew Badje, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin DNR, said turtle eggs that were laid in June could start hatching as early as this weekend. People may start seeing them pop up on sand, on gravel, or in short grassy areas as they make their way to wetlands.
If you see a baby turtle with safe surroundings, experts say it's best to leave them be. But what if they're in the road or a predator is nearby? Experts say turtles in danger can be moved to safe areas, like a patch of grass, as long as people take health precautions.
"Be aware that turtles, any baby turtles or turtles in general under about four inches, they do have a higher risk of carrying salmonella," Badje said. "If you do handle a turtle make sure you're not touching your eyes and mouth and stuff like that and make sure you wash your hands."
Badje added to be careful with traffic when moving a turtle out of the road.
If you see a nest in a dangerous location, move and cover it with a wire crate to protect the babies from other wildlife. Badje reminds everyone that taking in baby turtles as pets is against the law and that they could carry illnesses.