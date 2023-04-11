 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

How you can support families of the fallen officers in Chetek and Cameron

  • Updated
  • 0
Barron Co Officers

Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel (right). Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach (left)

 Courtesy of the Barron County Sheriff's Office

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Following the deaths of two police officers in the line of duty, officials have set up memorial funds that people can donate to. 

Related: New details released on what lead up to Barron County shooting

According to the city of Chetek, you can donate to the Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund at Sterling Bank on Second Street. You can make donations to the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund at Community Bank of Cameron, located on West Main Street. 

"These are the only official sites you should give funds to," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news conference Monday. 

Related: Press conference held following deaths of two officers in Barron County

He said funds that are shared on the Chetek and Cameron Facebook pages are the only ones that are going directly to the families and are the only one's people are asked to give to. The city of Chetek warns people to be wary of fake donation pages.

A community vigil for both officers is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mosaic on First Street in Cameron. 

According to The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, was pulled over Saturday afternoon by Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Perry was armed, and gunfire was exchanged during the traffic stop. Perry died at the hospital. Both officers died at the scene. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you