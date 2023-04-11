How you can support families of the fallen officers in Chetek and Cameron

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Following the deaths of two police officers in the line of duty, officials have set up memorial funds that people can donate to.
According to the city of Chetek, you can donate to the Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund at Sterling Bank on Second Street. You can make donations to the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund at Community Bank of Cameron, located on West Main Street.
"These are the only official sites you should give funds to," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news conference Monday.
He said funds that are shared on the Chetek and Cameron Facebook pages are the only ones that are going directly to the families and are the only one's people are asked to give to. The city of Chetek warns people to be wary of fake donation pages.
A community vigil for both officers is planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mosaic on First Street in Cameron.
According to The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, was pulled over Saturday afternoon by Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. Perry was armed, and gunfire was exchanged during the traffic stop. Perry died at the hospital. Both officers died at the scene.