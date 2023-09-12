HSHS, Prevea restore electronic health records after cybersecurity incident

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Electronic health records have been restored at HSHS and Prevea hospitals three weeks after a cybersecurity incident.
"This morning, HSHS and Prevea successfully restored functionality to the EPIC platform, our electronic health records platform, which includes MyPrevea/MyChart applications," read an update Tuesday from the hospital system.
A cybersecurity incident at the end of August caused the phone lines of HSHS and Prevea hospitals to go down, and access to electronic services were cut off.
On September 1, hospital leaders said they had brought in third party experts and law enforcement as they confirmed the systemwide outage was a cybersecurity incident.
On September 4, officials said nearly all hospital and clinic phone lines were back in service and patients could schedule procedures. But they said patient billing services were currently suspended.
On Tuesday, they thanked people for their support as the electronic health records platform came back online.
"We remain focused on restoring the rest of our systems in a methodical manner, which will take time to complete. We appreciate your continued patience and look forward to continuing to care for our valued patients," the update read.
You can find updates from HSHS and Prevea by clicking here.