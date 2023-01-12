Increased chloride in Wisconsin water due to road salt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After our next winter storm, make sure you're not using too much salt on your driveway.
Wisconsin DNR officials said using too much salt can run chloride into freshwater reserves and ecosystems.
In the early 2000's, the DNR measured about 600,000 tons of chlorides annually in the state. By 2018, that number increased to nearly 800,000 tons per year.
"It gets in there from runoff, from stormwater, and mixing of rain and snow melt in the spring time," said Shannon Haydin, Wisconsin DNR stormwater section manager. "So you know you put it on the landscape, and then it runs off in the water and enters the storm sewers, ultimately landing itself in lakes and rivers throughout the state."
Chloride in water can cause corrosion of bridges and roads. It can also impact pets by causing irritated paws.
One way to reduce your salt use is to use your salt efficiently.
The DNR said that one coffee mug filled with salt can treat your typical driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.
Officials also recommend shoveling snow off pavement as soon as you can, thus reducing the need for salt.