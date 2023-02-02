Kits to treat opioid overdoses installed in northern, central Wisconsin rural communities

(WQOW) - The treatment given to someone experiencing an overdose from opioids will be more freely available in some rural Wisconsin communities.
The HOPE Consortium and Wisconsin Voices of Recovery have installed Nalox-ZONE boxes around central and northern Wisconsin, including Black River Falls and Ladysmith.
A Nalox-ZONE box contains doses of naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, as well as a breathing barrier (for use if CPR is needed), instructions on how to administer naloxone nasal spray (in Spanish and English), and information on local recovery resources.
The goal of having these boxes available is to save lives and prevent overdose deaths.
“We know that there is use in our communities and while we provide treatment, everyone is in a different spot in their recovery,” Sheila Weix, Director of Substance Abuse Services, Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. said in a press release. “Some are not ready for change and some will relapse in their recovery process. Having this life saving medication more available will help save lives until individuals are ready for recovery or until they have the tools and resources needed for sustained recovery.”
Similar boxes were also added around Wisconsin, including UW-Eau Claire.