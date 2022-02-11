Kwik Trip is out of coffee cups; asks customers to bring their own

(WQOW) - If Kwik Trip is your go-to for your morning cup of joe, you better bring your own cup because the gas station chain is out.
They said in a Facebook post that "due to a few ships stuck at sea, we're out of coffee cups." In the comments of the post they clarified the cups are domestically sourced, and not on ships. Then they said another gas station stole them.
Whatever the reason, they are asking customers to bring their own cup. Each refill is only 99 cents to make up for the inconvenience.