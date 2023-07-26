Ladysmith receives $1 million grant for major road repair project

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Infrastructure improvements are coming to Ladysmith courtesy of a state grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The city will be using the $1 million grant to fund a large road improvement project.
Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson said the project will replace a seven block stretch of Miner Avenue in downtown. He added utilities and sidewalks will be replaced, too.
Christianson said the utilities in the street date back over 100 years. Because of the outdated infrastructure, he says the grant is very much needed and appreciated.
"New utilities to serve the heart of the downtown but it also does tie into the entire community so just making that whole system more dependable," Christianson said.
Christianson said the city has invested a large amount of money into the downtown area. He said the total cost for the Miner Street project is about $4 million and that the city will use loans and tax levies to fund the remainder of the project.
Communities receiving a combined $20,088,469 in grants include:
- City of Antigo - $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Barron - $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Bloomington - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Dresser - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Ferryville - $1,000,000 for lift station and sanitary sewer improvements
- Town of Fremont - $1,000,000 for a new fire station and community center
- Village of Granton - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Hayward - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Hurley - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Juneau - $988,936 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of LaFarge - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Ladysmith - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Livingston - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Mount Sterling - $621,333 for sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvement
- City of Park Falls - $1,000,000 for development of a downtown plaza
- City of Shawano - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Town of Silver Cliff - $1,000,000 for a new fire station
- City of Stanley - $478,200 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- City of Washburn - $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- Village of West Baraboo - $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- Village of Wheeler - $1,000,000 for new water well and existing well improvements