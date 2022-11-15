Ladysmith residents concerned, cleanup underway after Dairyland Power dam spills oil into Flambeau River

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - An oily sheen can be seen along the Flambeau River in Ladysmith, and it's all due to a hydraulic oil leak from the Dairyland Flowage Dam.
Ladysmith resident Tami Saleska and her husband were bringing in their dock for the winter last Sunday when they noticed a chemical sheen on the river.
"When my husband went into the water, once he got out, he could smell the weird smell on his waders," Saleska said.
Dairyland Power Cooperative confirmed with News 18 that their Flambeau generating station that sits on the river released 175 gallons of oil from the center unit of the dam.
"The tube is the physical barrier between the oil reservoir and the lake water that's being moved from the lake into the river," said Jeremy Browning with Dairyland Power Cooperative. "We have clearly experienced some kind of an internal failure to that component which allowed the oil to be entrained with the water."
After realizing there was a problem, Dairyland officials say they immediately shut off unit two and worked to isolate the spill on Sunday, November 6. They reported the leak to the Wisconsin DNR the next day. Dairyland has hired an environmental consulting company called Bay West to clean the contamination.
However, Saleska and many neighbors worry the oil could still seep into their well system, so they are concerned about their health as well as the environment.
"The animals, the fish, the geese. All of them, all of us, use this water," she said. "It's very important not only for sporting and entertainment, but it's important for fishing."
Saleska also said neighbors feel there was a lack of communication to the community.
"[My neighbors were] really shocked that it was actually occurring because none of us knew," she said. "The biggest part is that nobody let us know and that we were in the dark."
"I completely sympathize with the homeowners. If it was my home, I would be upset. I would be expecting the people who caused the problem to make it right, and I will tell you that is Dairyland's commitment," Browning said.
Jeff Paddock, the northern region spill coordinator with the DNR told News 18 Bay West has collected 14 55-gallon drums of water and oil so far, and they have no reports of any fish or wildlife deaths.
Dairyland estimates cleanup efforts will be complete by Friday, and are investigating to make sure a spill does not happen again.
Paddock said once the cleanup is done, Dairyland has 45 days to submit a report with documentation of what caused the spill, how much material was released, what they did to clean it up, and how it was disposed.
No enforcement action, such as fines, has been discussed at this point.