Loons need your help as rain and cold is making them fall out of the sky

(WQOW) - This may sound like a joke, but we assure you it's not. Loons are falling out of the sky in Wisconsin and they need your help.
Raptor Education Group Inc., also known as REGI, posted an alert to Facebook Thursday, saying that with the rain and cold air up in the sky, loons wings are getting icy as they fly. When they develop ice on their body they cannot fly, so they fall to the ground.
Marge Gibson, director of REGI, told News 18 this does happen occasionally when weather like what we've seen recently lines up with when the birds migrate north from the Gulf of Mexico.
She said REGI has been receiving calls from people finding loons for the past few days, including in Rice Lake, but received more than a dozen calls just on Thursday morning.
The biggest problem with loons falling is that they cannot walk, meaning that if they fall on dry land, they're stuck.
"Their legs are placed very far back on the body, and loons are made expressly for water or air, not walking," Gibson said. "They can swim and they can swim really well but they can't walk."
She said that loons need to be placed in a body of water they can thrive in, and not just any pond. She also said their beaks are sharp and can hurt you if you don't know how to handle them.
For these reasons if you see a loon on land, you are encouraged to contact the Raptor Education Group so they can assist the bird properly. Contact REGI at 715-623-4015 or Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415.