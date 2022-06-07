Man accused of killing retired Juneau County judge dies

NEW LIBSON (WQOW) - The man accused of killing a former judge in Juneau County has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
On Friday law enforcement were at the home of retired Judge John Roemer, who was found dead. Douglas K. Uhde, who is accused of killing Roemer, was found in critical condition with a self-inflected gunshot wound.
Officials said Uhde was declared legally brain dead and his body remained on life support until Tuesday so that organs could be taken for donation.
Law enforcement said Uhde had a list of more than a dozen names of people he intended to target, including Chippewa County Sheriff candidate and local business owner Dan Marcon. Others on the list include Gov. Tony Evers and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.