Man claims $15.1M Megabucks ticket bought in Luck

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

LUCK (WQOW) - Mark Cunningham could not have chosen a better town to buy a lottery ticket in.

According to Wisconsin Lottery, Cunningham brought his winning ticket to their offices in Madison this week to claim his prize. And it's a sizeable one at $15.1 million.

But Cunningham told lottery officials that he is actually a bit richer than that, because he bought more than one ticket, and on another he won $2. 

The $15.1 million jackpot is the highest for Megabucks since 2015. It's numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. 

Cunningham bought the ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue in Luck. The business will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

