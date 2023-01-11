Man claims $15.1M Megabucks ticket bought in Luck

LUCK (WQOW) - Mark Cunningham could not have chosen a better town to buy a lottery ticket in.
According to Wisconsin Lottery, Cunningham brought his winning ticket to their offices in Madison this week to claim his prize. And it's a sizeable one at $15.1 million.
But Cunningham told lottery officials that he is actually a bit richer than that, because he bought more than one ticket, and on another he won $2.
The $15.1 million jackpot is the highest for Megabucks since 2015. It's numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28.
Cunningham bought the ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue in Luck. The business will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.