Marshfield sees increase in educators seeking mental health services

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The pandemic has forced educators to adapt to unexpected conditions, resulting in higher levels of stress and burnout.
Because of this, health professionals at Marshfield Clinic Health System said they're seeing more educators seeking mental health services.
"We absolutely have seen an increase," said Dr. Jennifer Michels, a clinical psychologist at Marshfield Medical Center.
Dr. Michels said she's definitely seen more patients within human service professions, including teachers.
"They are seeking out mental health services at this time for conditions such as burnout, compassion fatigue, and escalating to depression and anxiety syndromes," Dr. Michels said.
Because of this boost in clients, Dr. Michels spearheaded a free virtual learning series to help teachers and caregivers recognize their own stressors and what they can do to gain resilience.
In one of the sessions, more than 500 people across the state hopped on.
"I love the tools," said Nicole Crosby, a school counselor for the Lake Holcombe School District.
As a counselor, Crosby attended the four-part series for her own stress and to spread the knowledge to her colleagues, adding that her teachers have expressed fears of the unknown.
"It's not just, 'What's going to happen next with the pandemic.' But it's also, 'How does that impact me and my classroom? Am I going to have three students or 30 students in my class that day? Am I going to have to work with all of these others to get make-up work completed? Am I going to have to login online for some of them?'" Crosby said.
A RAND survey, fielded in early January 2021, found that nearly one-quarter of teachers indicated a desire to leave their jobs at the end of the school year, compared with an average national turnover rate of 16% pre-pandemic.
Dr. Michels said signs of burnout include emotional exhaustion, a sense of detachment, and a loss of feeling competent, but there are ways to combat chronic stress.
"Exercise, physical activity to engaging in time with nature, time with music," Dr. Michels said. "Mindfulness-based activities. Often, social engagement with other professionals and with people outside of your professional world is critical."
Marshfield officials are currently working with small focus groups of educators and caregivers to learn what additional needs they may have to shape future possible sessions.
Marshfield did reach out to multiple educators for News 18 to ask if they'd be willing to speak about how they're seeking mental health services, but many declined, saying they feared parents would think they're too "unstable" to be teaching their children.
Over at the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District in the southern part of the state, administrators are implementing extra days off in February to support the well-being of staff members during an ongoing shortage.