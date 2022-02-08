 Skip to main content
Milwaukee airport seeks owner of lost teddy bear

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Milwaukee's airport needs your help as it tries to find the owner of a teddy bear.

Airport officials say it likely belonged to a person traveling in or out of the city on January 4.

This particular bear is extra special because it's given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

While the stuffed animal waits for its family, it's enjoying the airport. It even made some new friends, like violet, the original left behind stuffed animal.

To share information on lost and found items at the airport, contact the traveler's aid desk at (414) 747-5245 

