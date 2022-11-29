Missing Wisconsin man found dead in Montana

(WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing in 1976 was found dead in Montana.
According to a release, Rogers "Roger" Lee Ellis was facing legal issues and didn't want to go to jail so he started hitchhiking out west. His family never heard from him again.
Back in 2004, a hiker found a human skull near Red Lodge in Montana. Law enforcement discovered more human remains at the scene. However, they were unable to match the DNA. That is until 2022, when investigators used a genealogical search.
Authorities say they believe Ellis was hitchhiking when he was killed by the person he was traveling with and they left his body.
Now, they say they're investigating this as a cold case homicide in order to identify who killed him.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Mahoney at 406-445-7284 or bmahoney@co.carbon.mt.us.