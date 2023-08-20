Monument stone honors Jackson Sparks, youngest victim of Waukesha parade attack

💚Jackson's monument stone was finally installed this week. Had some delays with it going in. So happy with how it turned out and glad that it's finally in place, just wish it didnt need to be 💚🥹#MissYou #LoveYou #ItsNotTheSameWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/JVpnoxT8FG— Aaron Sparks (@Aaron_Sparks19) August 18, 2023
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A monument stone now sits in Waukesha, in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks -- the youngest of six people killed in the attack on the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.
According to Jackson's dad, Aaron Sparks, the stone was installed this week after some delays.
The front of the stone features a picture of Jackson, along with a few of his favorite things -- including a Hulk fist, basketball, and wrestling belt.
The back is Jackson's signature, where the "o" is a memorable heart shape.
"So happy with how it turned out and glad that it's finally in place, just wish it didn't need to be," Sparks said in a social media post.
The Sparks family has set up the Jackson Sparks Foundation in remembrance of Jackson and to help children achieve their baseball dreams.