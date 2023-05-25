 Skip to main content
National Missing Children's Day: Search still on for Sara Bushland

sara bushland

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - Thursday is National Missing Children's Day, and from our area, there is a Spooner teen who still has not been reunited with her family 27 years later. 

Sara Bushland was 15 years old when she went missing. She was last seen getting off the bus from school at her home on April 3, 1996.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff's Office, she was reported as a runaway the next day, but as time went on, officials suspected foul play. She lived with her mother, stepfather, and stepsiblings while her father and sister lived in Chippewa Falls.

She would be 42 years old today. 

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact the Washburn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 468-2720 or by email at tipline@co.washburn.wi.us

