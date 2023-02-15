National Wisconsin Day: Why are we called the "Badger State"?

(WQOW) - February 15 is National Wisconsin Day, an occasion to celebrate all things Badger State.
But where did that Badger State nickname come from?
The badger is Wisconsin's official state animal. It is a mammal in the Mustelidae family, along with otters, ferrets, and minks. The American badger can be found in most of the central and western U.S., including Wisconsin of course. One important thing they are known for is sheltering underground.
But these furry creatures are not why Wisconsin is called the Badger State. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, we were given this name because of how early settlers acted in some ways like badgers.
"In the early 1800s Southwestern Wisconsin miners were too busy digging the "gray gold" to build houses. Like badgers, they moved into abandoned mine shafts for shelter," an article on state symbols reads. "It became a fitting description of the hardworking and energetic settlers of the Wisconsin Territory."
Wisconsin's coat of arms and state seal even include a badger in the top center. The designed was made in the 1800's, first when Wisconsin became a territory, and then modified multiple times over the next several decades. It wasn't until 1957 the badger was officially designated the state animal.
Perhaps the best-known badger is that of the University of Wisconsin's mascot, Bucky (pictured above). According to the Wisconsin Badgers own historical look back, the version of Bucky we know today was first drawn in 1940, and in 1949 the first student wore badger outfit made of Papier-mâché to a homecoming game. But the badger as the school mascot dates back to 1889.
In his National Wisconsin Day proclamation last year, Govenor Tony Evers said "The state of Wisconsin joins all Wisconsinites in celebrating the hardworking folks who came before us and in looking to the future at all we will achieve moving forward together."