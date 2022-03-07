New $92M program set to help Wisconsin homeowners with financial hardships relating to pandemic

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers visited Menomonie on Monday to announce a new program to help Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program is available to eligible homeowners, and will assist with mortgage payments, local property taxes, utilities, legal services and/or housing counseling.
Evers described the program as a "lifeline" to those who may be at risk of losing their homes because of hardships created by the pandemic.
Qualifications include living in a single family home, duplex, condo or factory-built home, and your household income being at or below 100% of the county median. You must also have been financially impacted after January 21, 2020.
Homeowners can fill out the application now. Click here to learn more. You can also call 1-855-2-HOME-WI
The program was approved by the U.S. Treasury, and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program is being administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.