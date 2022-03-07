 Skip to main content
New $92M program set to help Wisconsin homeowners with financial hardships relating to pandemic

Evers in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers visited Menomonie on Monday to announce a new program to help Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program is available to eligible homeowners, and will assist with mortgage payments, local property taxes, utilities, legal services and/or housing counseling. 

Evers described the program as a "lifeline" to those who may be at risk of losing their homes because of hardships created by the pandemic. 

Qualifications include living in a single family home, duplex, condo or factory-built home, and your household income being at or below 100% of the county median. You must also have been financially impacted after January 21, 2020. 

Homeowners can fill out the application now. Click here to learn more. You can also call 1-855-2-HOME-WI

The program was approved by the U.S. Treasury, and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program is being administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. 

