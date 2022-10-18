New DNR tool lets you see where PFAS has been found throughout state

(WQOW) - You may have heard about PFAS in the news — what they are and where they came from. But now a new tool is being used in Wisconsin to answer a lot of your questions.
PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. The contaminants make their way into the environment through spills of chemicals that contain PFAS, and can be damaging to your health.
News 18 reported PFAS were found in Eau Claire's water last year. The new tool will allow people to see where PFAS are in the state. The site tracks PFAS data from almost 150 municipal water systems throughout the state.
"It includes information about monitoring, sampling results, violations, inspection findings, and plain review status," said Kyle Burton, with the DNR drinking and groundwater program.
Burton said all drinking water systems will now be required to sample and monitor for PFAS beginning as early as next month. The data presented in the tool show most recent sampling results, but do not necessarily reflect current levels of contamination or risk.