 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New program connects farms with food pantries

  • 0
SOYBEAN-FARMERS
By Savanna Tomei

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues world-wide - and here in Wisconsin, it caused food pantries to be short on food, and left local farmers with few places to sell their produce, but Wisconsin Local Food is looking to change that, with their new Purchase Assistance Program. 

The goal of the program was to help farmers and food pantries at the same time. The food pantries get what they need, and the farmers get to sell their products state-wide.

Ying Lo, Co-owner of GreenGold Gardens in Wausau, said, "I chose to be in this program because I just want to give to the community, and be a part of a beautiful network of like-minded people."

Forrest Humphrey, a foods organizer with the union, said, "Part of strengthening our local food systems is creating this directory, where farmers can post a profile of their farms, then consumers and hunger relief organizations can reach out to them and give these farmers a web presence."

Humphrey said that the program is kicking off this growing season. Farmers can get involved by reaching out to the Wisconsin Farmer's Union and filling out a form. 

You can find which farms in your area are taking part by going to their website, and typing in your zip code. 

Tags

Recommended for you