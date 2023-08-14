New WI bill introduced that would recognize Hmong Veterans

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A new bill is making its way through the state legislature that would recognize Hmong veterans for their sacrifice.
Officials say currently, Hmong veterans don't have the option to list their veteran status on their Wisconsin identification cards or driver's licenses. Senate bill 383 was introduced last week.
The bill seeks to add to the definition of 'veteran' as any person who was admitted to the U.S. under the Hmong Veterans' Naturalization Act. Expanding the definition would allow Hmong veterans to list their veteran status.
Democrat Senator Jeff Smith of Brunswick, a co-author of the bill, said this proposed legislation was created to "cover a wrong."
"The military has overlooked the fact that Hmong veterans are veterans like anybody else. And they have made sacrifices. We know what an ordeal they went though to get here and we should recognize that," Sen. Smith said.
The bill is seeing bipartisan support with Republican Senator Jesse James of Altoona as a co-author and other Republicans and Democrats signed as co-sponsors.
Smith said the goal is to have this bill passed before next spring.