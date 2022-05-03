Nolechek's Meats drops federal lawsuit over masking

THORP (WQOW) - A popular western Wisconsin meat processor has dropped its lawsuit against the federal government over a mask rule.
Nolechek's Meats in Thorp sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture after they lost their USDA mark of inspection because they let workers choose whether to mask-up, instead of following a federal mask mandate for meat processors.
But in March, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service rescinded the mask rule, and announced that it was rescinding its withholding of the marks of inspection. That announcement prompted Nolechek's to dismiss its suit.