Number of electric & hybrid vehicles in WI doubles in less than decade

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - While electric and hybrid vehicles remain a small share of Wisconsin's total fleet, registration for them is rapidly increasing.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles has more than doubled in less than a decade.
In 2013, combined registrations of electrics and hybrids in the state was at 44,178. It then grew to 102,492 in 2021. That's a 132% increase in just eight years.
At Markquart Motors in Chippewa Falls, digital marketing specialist Ryan Arch said six years ago, their electric vehicles use to stay on the lot for a long time.
Despite production shortages, when they do get them in nowadays, they sell almost instantly.
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum said as fuel prices soared in recent months, electric and hybrid vehicles became a more attractive option.
"Some of the customers, more of them are more green and looking at a more sustainable future, so they want an electric vehicle where it's not creating as much pollution, things like that," Arch said. "Or they just pretty much have a short travel from work to home and electric vehicles are super great for that."
DOT data shows the number of electric vehicles registered in Eau Claire County grew from seven in 2016 to 158 in 2021.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report said in considering these changes, state officials may have to consider how to balance the environmental benefits of these vehicles with the need to ensure adequate funding for traditional infrastructure such as roads and new infrastructure like charging stations.
Brands like Cadillac and Volvo aim to have an all-electric lineup by 2030.
Ford plans to go fully electric in Europe by 2030.