Officers exposed to fentanyl inside Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Jackson County law enforcement officers have been medically cleared after being directly exposed to fentanyl.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, several law enforcement officers were exposed on Thursday within a contained area of the office.
However, due to the extreme dangers posed by the drug, the Sheriff's Office worked with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the DEA, and the 54th Civil Support Unit to contain and decontaminate the area to eliminate any further risk of exposure.
Authorities say there were no injuries, and all exposed officers were medically cleared at a local hospital immediately following the exposure.
As of 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, the Sheriff's Office was pronounced clear of any contaminates and fully operational.