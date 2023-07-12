One month later, 13-year-old still missing in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WQOW) - The search for a 13-year-old is still active one month after his disappearance.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office provided an update this week saying all avenues are being looked into as they try and find James Yoblonski, who is believed to be in Devil's Lake State Park.
"We will continue this investigation until it is resolved," the press release said.
Yoblonski was last seen on June 12. Our sister station WKOW reports that deputies have found makeshift campsites with some things belonging to the teen. A ping of Yoblonski’s cell phone led them to the state park currently being searched by law enforcement.
The sheriff's office issued a statewide Missing Endangered Person Alert for James. In that post, the detective issuing the alert said a handgun is missing from the home.
He was last seen wearing red shoes, blue jeans, an unknown shirt and an unknown baseball hat.
If you have information that may help in the search, contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.