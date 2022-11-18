Over 300,000 plan to participate in gun deer season, but license sales are down 3%

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Opening day of gun deer season in Wisconsin is November 19, and it runs through November 27. According to the DNR, nearly 311,000 hunters were licensed for the season by 10 a.m. on Friday, and Friday is one of the busiest days for license purchases, so that number is likely to go up significantly.
While the numbers seem impressive this year, license sales are actually down 3% from last year. Bob Nack, a team supervisor for recruitment, retention and reactivation at the DNR, said there are a number of reasons for the decline, which is in-line with a decline in hunters nationally.
"You can ask ten different hunters and get ten different answers as to why they stopped hunting or why they think others have stopped hunting," Nack said. "The time commitment involved and prioritizing other things. Land access is always another big one as well. And, depending on where you hunt, we know other hunters may stop hunting depending on the number of deer they're seeing."
Nack added that the baby boomer generation is more typically prone to hunt, and as fewer of this generation survives, the more likely it is hunting participation will drop.
Including archery and crossbow hunters, the number of licenses sold is still well over 650,000 in Wisconsin, and officials said the state still consistently ranks in the top five of deer hunting destinations.