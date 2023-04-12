Packers visit Barron County, pay respect to fallen officers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Packers visit Barron County, pay respect to fallen officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Packers in Chetek

Evan Siegle, packers.com 

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Green Bay Packers made a stop in Barron County on Wednesday as part of the Packer Tailgate Tour, to honor the officers who died in the line of duty last weekend. 

On Saturday, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop. Following this incident squad cars were set up for people to lay flowers, flags, and to pay respects to the officers. 

Members of the Packers are on a Tailgate Tour, making stops in Eau Claire, Superior, and Ashland to visit fans and raise money for nonprofits. Current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins are joined by Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Davon House and Evan Smith.

The Packers made $5,000 donations in honor of each of the officers during their stops. 

In a series of photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, the former and current players are seen meeting with members of the Chetek and Cameron communities, and Murphy is seen laying flowers on a squad car. 

A community vigil will be held Wednesday night, and on Saturday there will be services honoring them. Gov. Evers is ordering flags at half-staff on Saturday to honor the officers. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you