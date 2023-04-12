Packers visit Barron County, pay respect to fallen officers

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Green Bay Packers made a stop in Barron County on Wednesday as part of the Packer Tailgate Tour, to honor the officers who died in the line of duty last weekend.
On Saturday, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop. Following this incident squad cars were set up for people to lay flowers, flags, and to pay respects to the officers.
Members of the Packers are on a Tailgate Tour, making stops in Eau Claire, Superior, and Ashland to visit fans and raise money for nonprofits. Current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins are joined by Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Davon House and Evan Smith.
The Packers made $5,000 donations in honor of each of the officers during their stops.
In a series of photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, the former and current players are seen meeting with members of the Chetek and Cameron communities, and Murphy is seen laying flowers on a squad car.
A community vigil will be held Wednesday night, and on Saturday there will be services honoring them. Gov. Evers is ordering flags at half-staff on Saturday to honor the officers.
The #TailgateTour stopped to honor Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach & Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel who lost their lives in the line of duty earlier this month.#PackersGiveBack https://t.co/wlxd9Jf0HQ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 12, 2023