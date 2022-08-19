Phillips-Medisize laying off hundreds in Hudson, Medford

(WQOW) - Hundreds of employees spread out over two locations with a Wisconsin company will soon be out of a job.
Employees of Phillips-Medisize in Hudson and Medford are at risk. For the Medford location, 170 employees will be affected. The closing will be done in phases by the end of next year.
Phillips-Medisize also filed an employment loss statement with the Department of Workforce Development in July, saying it intended to permanently layoff 96 employees in Hudson, and may be laying off 225 more employees by mid-October.
It is unclear if the factory in Hudson will be closed. News 18 did reach out to the company but have not yet heard back.
According to its website, Phillips-Medisize is a global manufacturer backed by Koch industries in the pharma, automotive, and defense industries to name a few. They employee 7,000 employees worldwide.
In January 2020, Phillips-Medisize announced they were closing their Eau Claire location, laying off 230 employees.