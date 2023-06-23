Police looking for suspect in rare fish theft

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW) - St. Croix Falls Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for damaging property and injuring and killing several fish at a state-owned fish hatchery.
The property is located along River Street. The fish there are used for breeding and stocking lakes and rivers.
Authorities also said a rare blue colored brown trout that resided at the hatchery for six years was taken.
Contact St. Croix Falls police if you have any information on this incident at (715) 483-9282