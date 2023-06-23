 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Police looking for suspect in rare fish theft

blue colored Brown Trout
St. Croix Falls Police Department

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW) - St. Croix Falls Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for damaging property and injuring and killing several fish at a state-owned fish hatchery.

The property is located along River Street. The fish there are used for breeding and stocking lakes and rivers.

Authorities also said a rare blue colored brown trout that resided at the hatchery for six years was taken. 

Contact St. Croix Falls police if you have any information on this incident at (715) 483-9282

