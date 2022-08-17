Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Wisconsin for first time

LA CROSSE COUNTY (WQOW) - The DNR announced Tuesday a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) was found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County — a first in Wisconsin.
It is a rare but fatal disease for the rodent. It is highly contagious and it affects wild and domestic rabbits. Although fatal to them, it does not affect humans.
In most cases the only signs are sudden death and blood-stained noses due to internal bleeding.
There is a vaccine so rabbit owners should contact their veterinarians. If you see multiple dead wild rabbits, contact the DNR.
In the meantime, if you handle rabbits, you should take precautions to prevent the spread of disease like thoroughly washing your hands.