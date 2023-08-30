Red Cross readies 8 Wisconsin volunteers to help after Hurricane Idalia

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Eight volunteers from Wisconsin are deploying or getting ready to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
According to a press release from the Red Cross, those eight people will join hundreds of other American Red Cross disaster responders in Florida.
Two of the Wisconsin volunteers are from north-central Wisconsin, one is from northeast Wisconsin and the others are from the southern part of the state.
While in Florida, the volunteers will provide relief, comfort and support to people affected by the storm.
If you'd like to help, you can donate blood or make a financial donation. Visit the Red Cross website for more information.