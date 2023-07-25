Remembrance fund started in honor of fallen St. Croix Deputy Kaitie Leising

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is looking to raise a large chunk of money in honor of a fallen deputy.
Deputy Kaitie Leising died in the line of duty in May while asking a man to participate in a field sobriety test.
In collaboration with Deputy Leising's family, the Sheriff's Office hopes to raise $600,000 for three different initiatives.
One is building a fallen officer memorial at the St. Croix County Government Center to honor the county's fallen officers.
The second would support Leising's family and the sheriff's office honor guard to travel to Washington D.C. for the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in May 2024.
The third initiative would provide emotional wellness training to local law enforcement officers and their families.
"The more we bury those visions and those sounds that we encounter at critical incidents, the more they're likely to come out later on at an inopportune time. We call it, 'sometimes the bottle gets too full' and for a number of law enforcement officers, that's what ends careers and sadly sometimes lives too early," said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.
If you'd like to support these efforts, you can donate online at honorkaitie.com.
There are also two planned fundraising events that involve silent or live auctions. One is September 17, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. at La Pointe Events in Somerset. The other is scheduled for October 14, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Rooster in New Richmond.
For questions on fundraising, contact the organizers below:
- Cathy Borgschatz at 715-222-9647
- Karen Humphrey at 715-441-3064
- Larry Szyman at 715-760-3984