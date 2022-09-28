Report: Domestic violence claims a life in Wisconsin every four and a half days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and a recent report shows some unfortunate trends about this crime here in Wisconsin.
The annual Domestic Violence Homicide Report released by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin shows the numbers are headed in the wrong direction.
The report shows domestic violence (DV) claimed a life in the Badger State every four and a half days in 2021. A total of 80 people died as a result of DV last year, up from 68 in 2020. Deaths from DV occurred in 21 different Wisconsin counties in 2021.
The report also shows over half of DV homicides were perpetrated by the victim's intimate partner, while a firearm was used in over two-thirds of those deaths.
"There's this close relationship to intimate partner violence and mass violence, to where it's not happening in the home any more, it is happening in public," Monique Minkens, the executive director at End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, said. "This is definitely a public health crisis."
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin offers a national hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. Minkens added that local resources are the greatest place to start for those in need.
In the Chippewa Valley, one such resource is the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls. An advocate there, who didn’t give her last name for confidentiality purposes, said individuals can make a difference in this crisis.
"We do get folks who call in and are like, 'My daughter is going through this,' or, 'I have a friend. What can I do?'" Erica said. "So, even if someone isn't going through that themselves, knowing the resources and knowing that we are here can help them get other people connected too."
The Family Support Center will have Domestic Violence awareness events going on all through October. They will be discussing the book Grown at area libraries on the following dates:
- October 6 at 2 pm in Stanley
- October 10 at 6 pm in Chippewa Falls
- October 18 at 5 pm in Cadott
There will also be an open house at the Family Support Center on October 27 from 5-7 pm, for those who want to learn more about the Domestic Violence Program.
For more information visit the Family Support Center website.