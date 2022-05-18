Report shows how Wisconsin school districts have spent federal COVID relief funding

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Schools have shared how they plan to spend their federal pandemic relief funds, but a new report gives us a snapshot of how school districts in Wisconsin have actually spent that money.
According to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin school districts were allotted nearly $2.4 billion in one-time federal pandemic relief funds.
The pandemic relief dollars are from multiple programs like Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funds, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act.
This report largely focuses on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER I and ESSER II funds.
Statewide, ESSER I funds went predominantly toward investment in educational technology with 42%, then preparedness and response to COVID-19 at 32%, and addressing long-term school closures at almost 19%.
When interviewing district leaders, senior education policy researcher Sara Shaw said what surprised her the most was the tension administrators expressed feeling on how to spend these one-time-use dollars.
"There's also the tension of, 'Here's what I want to spend on pandemic needs on institutional inequities on my kids right now, and here's my normal operational costs,' and inflation means that the cost of both of these are rising," Shaw said. "'And I have the federal money to spend on this (points to one hand), but I don't have increased state or local funds to spend on this (points to other hand).'"
The report also notes that for districts where students from low-income households comprise less than 25% of the student population, those districts spent more of their ESSER dollars on preparedness and response to COVID-19.
Districts with more than 50% of students from low-income households spent the greatest proportion of the ESSER dollars on educational technology.
"We really hope that it prompts a conversation between district leaders, between districts and their communities, between districts and policy makers, really whoever feels strongly about how these funds are going to be used to benefit students such that they can say, 'Well here's where the funds have gone so far. What do we want to do with what's remaining?'" said Shaw.
Of the nearly $2.4 billion allocated to Wisconsin public schools through federal relief aid packages, a total of $2.06 billion remains to be claimed for reimbursement as of March. This does not necessarily mean there's still a full $2.06 billion left to spend. It may just mean districts have not yet submitted claims, or that they haven't been reimbursed for those claims.
Other areas schools invested in are afterschool summer learning, service delivery to special populations, and mental health services and supports.