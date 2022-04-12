Report: Wisconsin college students receiving less financial aid, shouldering more of cost to attend college

(WQOW) - Student financial aid in Wisconsin is doing less to keep college affordable, according to research from the Wisconsin Policy Forum published Tuesday.
The Forum reports that the total amount of financial aid going to college students has lagged in the last decade, leaving students to shoulder more of the cost of education and undermining a tool that could help the state's economy flourish.
Among its key findings, it shows that the average unmet need for in-state undergrads increased over 135% from 2000 to 2021, from about $3,500 to over $8,800.
'Unmet need' is a metric used to measure the education expenses that must be covered by a student and their family out-of-pocket. Similarly, it shows that the state's average spending on undergrads is about $541 per student, nearly 45%t less than the national average of $980 per student.
University of Wisconsin System Interim President Michael J. Falbo said the following in a statement on Tuesday:
“The University of Wisconsin is the state’s primary magnet for developing, attracting, and retaining talent. Yet, investment in financial aid for Wisconsin students is now well below national averages. That is why we proposed expanding UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise to all UW System universities in the last budget. Targeted aid to students will help more than just those students and families affected, it would help all of Wisconsin. More students getting more education leads to more graduates. Simply put, student aid should be an easy investment to increase personal earnings and address workforce shortages.”