Roundtable discusses making insulin more affordable

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Research shows the price of insulin has risen over 1,400% in the past 20 years, and on Tuesday, Wisconsin and Minnesota insurance commissioners met in Eau Claire to discuss how to make this life-saving medication more affordable in the Badger State.
At UW-Eau Claire, the insurance commissioners met with experts and advocates from each state to discuss the impact of Minnesota's Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act that was signed into law in 2020.
Health officials said in 2021, more than 1,100 Minnesotans utilized the act's insulin safety net program to secure more than $6 million worth of the drug.
Wisconsin insurance commissioner Nathan Houdek would like to see a similar program happen in Wisconsin.
"When people can't afford their insulin, they can't manage their diabetes, and they become more sick," Houdek said. "They end up in the hospital, end up in the emergency room, and then it becomes a bigger health care problem. Those costs get passed down to everyone else."
Houdek said Governor Tony Evers' last biennial budget did include an insulin safety net program as well as an insulin co-pay cap, but the legislature removed both of those items.
So before the legislature is back in session in January, he's encouraging people living with diabetes to tell their local legislators how the disease has impacted their lives and how they literally can't live without insulin, in order to get similar legislation passed and in the next state budget cycle.