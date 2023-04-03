Search continues 27 years after Wisconsin teen went missing

SPOONER (WQOW) - The last time anyone is known to have seen Sara Bushland, she was getting off the school bus at her home on County Highway E in Spooner, 27 years ago.
The Washburn County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the teen, asking anyone with information to contact them.
Bushland was last seen on April 3, 1996. The next day, she was reported missing and was thought to be a runaway, but as time went on the sheriff's office began to suspect foul play.
Officials said she lived with her mother, step-father and step-siblings, while her father and sister lived in Chippewa Falls.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (715) 468-2720 or by emailing tipline@co.washburn.wi.us