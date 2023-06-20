Search for missing man enters 20th year in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - The search for a missing man in Sawyer County is now entering its 20th year.
Andrew Bliss was last seen on June 20, 2003. His car was found on the side of Forest Road 162 in the Township of Draper, just north of Highway 70.
A person reported the car empty but told authorities at the time she had seen someone hiking or walking near the vehicle around 8:00 that morning.
Despite many search efforts, Andrew has not been located.
Andrew was 23-years-old when he disappeared. He is described as 6'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and his left ear was pierced. He would be 43-years-old today.
If you have any information as to what may have happened to Andrew, you're asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at 715-634-4858.