Sen. Tammy Baldwin on securing funds for fighting PFAS contamination in Wisconsin's rural communities

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin has just secured millions in funding for fighting PFAS contamination in Wisconsin waters.
That's after the Environmental Protection Agency allocated money from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address PFAS in drinking water across the nation.
Exposure to the so-called forever chemicals can bring risks like decreased fertility, cancer, and developmental delays in children, according to the EPA. They've been found in waters across the state, and in Eau Claire wells that have since been turned off.
Senator Baldwin said the over $25.2 million will go toward smaller communities, defined as having a population of fewer than 10,000 people.
"In many smaller, rural communities, people have their own well. There, it's really important that we have testing. Testing can be expensive, in order to find out if there are pollutants or contaminants," Baldwin said.
She said grants that will be distributed to these small communities could then help fund filtration equipment. This project has an expected timeline of four years.