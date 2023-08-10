Shop With a Cop helps kids get ready for school, connect with officers

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - This week kids in St. Croix County had the chance to bond with officers and get some back-to-school shopping done.
On Tuesday the Salvation Army and St. Croix County law enforcement hosted another shop with a cop event. Each child was paired with an officer, shopping for clothes, shoes, socks, and more in Walmart.
Children were also able to eat hot dogs and popsicles, bounce on inflatables, and get their face painted.
Officials say having new clothes helps children have a positive start to the school year and the event fosters friendly relationships with officers.