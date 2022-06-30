St. Croix County dairy farm to pay more than $60,000 fine for polluting creek

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A St. Croix County dairy farm will have to pay a fine of $65,000 for polluting a nearby creek.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the settlement Thursday with Emerald Sky Dairy. The state says the dairy improperly applied manure on an agricultural field in 2019, which resulted in ponding.
A rainstorm that same day caused the manure to run off the field and enter Hutton Creek. The state says this contributed to a kill of forage fish.
This settlement comes become of an anonymous complaint to the DNR tip hotline.